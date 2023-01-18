Sensex Opens Flat, Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 18.1K

Home

On Wednesday, at 9:55 am, BSE Sensex was trading 168.30 points up at 60,824.02 and Nifty50 was trading 48.85 points up at 18,102.15.

Business News Live On January 18

Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat on Wednesday, and started gaining with Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, and tech stocks making the most profit.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 18

IndusInd Bank: The private lender will be announcing its financials for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2022-23. According to a Zee Business research report, IndusInd Bank is expected to report a year-on-year double-digit growth in net profit and net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 with likely improvement in asset quality.

ITC: The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate yesterday announced its plans to acquire 100 per cent Yoga Bar parent Sproutlife Foods (SFPL), a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup over a period of three to four years. Initially, ITC will acquire a 39.4 stake in SFPL for Rs 175 crore, and then it will buy 47.5 per cent stake in one or more tranches for Rs 80 crore through primary subscription by March 31, 2025. The remaining will be acquired based on pre-defined valuation criteria, as per Financial Express.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported 11 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 353 crore in the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, as compared with Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period.



