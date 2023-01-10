Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Below 18K. Tech Stocks Drag

On Gold Prices |
“Gold and silver traded steady on Monday, with the former hitting fresh seven month highs after sell-off in the dollar index, whereas silver witnessed mild profit taking at higher levels. The dollar index extended its fall and slipped below 103 marks and supported the precious metals.
Sentiment has also been supported by reports that China has boosted gold reserves for a second consecutive month. Increased physical demand from China and weakness in the dollar continue to support prices of precious metals. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1858-1845 while resistance at $1885-1898. Silver has support at $23.48-23.32, while resistance is at $23.92-24.10. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 55,640-55,450, while resistance is at Rs 56,120, 56,350. Silver has support at Rs68,450-68,020, while resistance is at Rs 69,520–69,980,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
