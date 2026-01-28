Industry-wide conversion to natural colors (exempt from certification) intensifies critical need for safety and quality protocols like those of Sensient’s Certasure™ program. ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sensient® Food Colors, a division of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT), is positioned to meet the growing U.S. demand for quality natural colors with its longstanding, proactive Certasure™ food safety program, as the food and beverage industry widely adopts natural colors. Color additives are defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as any dye, pigment, or substance that can impart color to a food, drug, cosmetic or to the human body. Under the present regulations, color additives fall into two categories:
Sensient Food Colors
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
+1 (557) 213-7278 SOURCE Sensient Food Colors
- Certified Colors, subject to the FDA certification process
- Exempt from Certification, colors often referred to as ‘natural’ colors
Sensient Food Colors
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
+1 (557) 213-7278 SOURCE Sensient Food Colors
Source link
Leave a Reply