Sepsis is The Most Expensive Medical Condition in The World, Know Causes and Symptoms Explained

What is Sepsis, Explained: Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection.

It is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Sepsis was first used by the Greek poet Homer more than 2,700 years ago as a variant of the word “sepo,” which means “I rot.” Sepsis continues to be a major medical issue, affecting close to 50 million people annually throughout the world. In fact, it is also the costliest healthcare condition in the United States, costing more than tens of billions of dollars yearly.

Causes of sepsis: When germs get into a person’s body, they can cause an infection. If you don’t stop that infection, it can cause sepsis. Bacterial infections cause most cases of sepsis. Sepsis can also be a result of other infections, including viral infections, such as COVID-19 or influenza, or fungal infections.

What are the signs & symptoms? High heart rate or weak pulse, Confusion or disorientation, Extreme pain or discomfort, Fever, shivering, or feeling very cold, Shortness of breath, Extreme pain or discomfort, Clammy or sweaty skin



