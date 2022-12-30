Sepsis is The Most Expensive Medical Condition in The World, Know Causes and Symptoms Explained
In this video we have explained what is sepsis, why is it so deadly, it’s causes and symptoms. Watch video.
What is Sepsis, Explained: Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection.
It is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Sepsis was first used by the Greek poet Homer more than 2,700 years ago as a variant of the word “sepo,” which means “I rot.” Sepsis continues to be a major medical issue, affecting close to 50 million people annually throughout the world. In fact, it is also the costliest healthcare condition in the United States, costing more than tens of billions of dollars yearly.
Causes of sepsis: When germs get into a person’s body, they can cause an infection. If you don’t stop that infection, it can cause sepsis. Bacterial infections cause most cases of sepsis. Sepsis can also be a result of other infections, including viral infections, such as COVID-19 or influenza, or fungal infections.
What are the signs & symptoms? High heart rate or weak pulse, Confusion or disorientation, Extreme pain or discomfort, Fever, shivering, or feeling very cold, Shortness of breath, Extreme pain or discomfort, Clammy or sweaty skin
Published Date: December 30, 2022 7:00 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Boy Imitates His Dad While Watching Football Match; Internet Calls It ‘Too Cute’
[ad_1] The video shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden shows a kid imitating his father while watching a...
Smriti Mandhana Lone Indian In Race For ICC Cricketer Of The Year Honour
[ad_1] Smriti Mandhana will be competing for the top honour alongside England's Nat Sciver, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and Australia...
Airlines Asked To Modify Check-In Systems For Air Passengers Amid COVID Scare
[ad_1] International Flights Latest News Today: Airlines have been asked to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and...
Shikhar Dhawan’s Advice To Rishabh Pant To ‘Drive Carefully’ Goes Viral After India Wicketkeeper’s Accident
[ad_1] Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape after his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after...
What Blessings And Challenges Has 2023 Stored In For Aquarius? Prediction By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar- Watch Video
[ad_1] New year 2023 Horoscope prediction for Aquarius by astrologer Sundeep Kochar. Watch video. Horoscope Prediction 2023: As 2023 is...
Greta Thunberg Takes A Dig At Andrew Tate Over Detention
[ad_1] Greta Thunberg took a dig at Andrew Tate after he was reportedly detained on charges of human trafficking and...
Average Rating