Sergio Aguero Joins Argentina Training Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Vs France

Former Argentine forward Sergio Aguero has a VIP access to the national team in Doha and is believed to be reliving tensions among the players ahead of big final.

Sergio Aguero during the Argentina training session in Doha. (Image: Twitter/CONMEBOL)

Doha: Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has joined the national team training on Thursday ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. The former Manchester City striker retired from the game last year due to a hearty problem but has been in Qatar cheering his team.

On Tuesday, visuals emerged that ‘Kun Aguero’, in Argentine training kit, was back in the ground with his former teammates and shared a light moment with the players in order to relieve the tension ahead of the big final on December 18.

.@aguerosergiokun just wants to be a part of Argentina’s World Cup squad #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OnAd4BZAtd — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 15, 2022

With a VIP access in Doha, Aguero is making heads turn. He was present as a mediator near the dressing room during a fight between the players after the Argentina vs Netherlands game. He also presented the man of the match award to Lionel Messi after their win against Croatia in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Argentina, will play France in the final in an attempt tom clinch their third World Cup title. Argentina finished runners-up to Germany in 2014. On the other hand, France are seeking back-to-back titles after their win in Russia four years back.



