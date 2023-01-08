Serial Killer On The Loose In UP’s Barabanki; Cops Launch Manhunt As Panic Grips City News

The cops have also posted an image of the accused on social media and have asked people also to help with the whereabouts of the alleged serial killer.

Barabanki Serial Killer On Prowl: Residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki are stuck with panic and fear as a serial killer is on the prowl who targets older women. The cops have launched an extensive manhunt to nab the killer. Six teams have been formed to look for the killer who has been accused of targeting older women and killing them, said Barabanki Police. The cops have also posted an image of the accused on social media and have asked people also to help with the whereabouts of the alleged serial killer.

According to the police, the killer has so far committed three murders in a span of over a month.

3 Gruesome Murders In A Month

The first incident was reported in the Ayodhya district on 5 December 2022. The 60-year-old victim from Khusheti village of Mawai area left home for some work. When she did not return till evening, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the police station following which a search was launched.

Later on December 6, the body was found at a secluded place. The body was found with no cloth and it had injury marks on the face and head. The post-mortem report revealed that the woman was raped and strangulated to death, they said.

In another incident, a 62-year-old woman was found murdered in the same way and her body was recovered from a field in Barabanki district.

Similarly, on December 30, the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in Thatharha village, 3 km away from Ramsnehighat Kotwali. The pattern of murder was similar, officials said.



