Session 1 Hall Tickets RELEASED, Steps To Download Here

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for JEE Main 2023 exams. The candidates who are preparing for the January 25 examination can now download the admit card from the official website of NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry during the examination. The candidates must note that no student will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper document.
Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from 24 to 31 January, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from 15 December to 12 January.
HERE’S HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE JEE MAIN ADMIT CARDS
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card:
- Go to the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main admit card link to download the admit cards
- Enter all the required details
- Click on Submit and your admit card will appear on the screen
- Check all the details in the admit card
- Download it for future reference
The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 8:17 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Athiya Shettys Bridal Lehenga PICS Actress Looks Ethereal in Blush Pink Lehenga With Floral Detailing
[ad_1] Home LifestyleAthiya Shetty’s Bridal Lehenga PICS: Actress Looks Ethereal in Blush Pink Lehenga With Floral Detailing – Check Stunning...
Amazon Launches Amazon Air for Dedicated Air Cargo Deliveries in India
[ad_1] Home BusinessAmazon Launches Amazon Air for Dedicated Air Cargo Deliveries in India Quikjet, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier which is...
Will Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Be Able To Preserve Her Ticket To The Finale On COLORS Bigg Boss 16
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentWill Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Be Able To Preserve Her Ticket To The Finale On COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16?...
Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector Of Pakistan Men Team
[ad_1] Home SportsHaroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector Of Pakistan Men’s Team Rashid played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs...
Indian Government To Borrow ₹16 Trillion In Financial Year 2024, Suggests Poll
[ad_1] Home BusinessBudget 2023: Indian Government To Borrow ₹16 Trillion In Financial Year 2024, Suggests Poll Even as the International Monetary...
RBI Extends Deadline For Banks To Renew Locker Agreements Till Dec 31
[ad_1] Home BusinessBank Locker Rules: RBI Extends Deadline For Banks To Renew Locker Agreements Till Dec 31 Bank Locker Rules...
Average Rating