Seven dead as mini truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district

According to the police, the deceased people were choked to death after being stuck under the sack of cashew nuts.

Seven dead as mini truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district (Representational Image)

East Godavari district: Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in this district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place when a mini truck overturned in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli Mandal of East Godavari district. East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told reporters that seven had died out of which one person survived and is alright. He is able to speak.

According to the PTI report, the mini truck was loaded with cashew nuts and was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal where the driver lost control and the truck overturned.

According to the police, the deceased people were choked to death after being stuck under the sack of cashew nuts. The Locals and police had retrieved the bodies from under the sacks and sent them to Kovvuru government hospital for post-mortem.

