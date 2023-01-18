Home

Several Congress, BJP Supporters Injured In Violent Clash In Tripura After Election Dates Announced

The clash took place just half an hour after the EC announced the dates for the Tripura assembly elections.

The clash broke out in Tripura’s Majlishpur. (Representational Image)

Agartala: Several workers were on Wednesday injured after a violent clash broke out between Congress and BJP supporters in Tripura after election dates were announced. The clash broke out in Tripura’s Majlishpur. The clash took place just half an hour after the EC announced the dates for the Tripura assembly elections.

Congress leader Dr Ajay Kumar was injured in the clash that took place at Ranirbazar Mohanpur in Tripura’s Majlishpur constituency.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed that several of the injured party workers are still at the Ranirbazar police station and added that they haven’t been moved to the hospital due to the presence of a large number of BJP workers in the area.

However, he alleged that a minister was leading the attack on the opposition and demanded that the election commission separately conduct polls in five constituencies, including the Majlishpur constituency where the incident took place today.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly election in Tripura and said the state goes to the polling on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Tripura’s assembly session will end on March 22 this year.

Notably, the Assembly of Tripura is 60-member strong and the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance swept the 2018 Tripura assembly polls, winning a two-third majority in the 60-member House, ending the 25-year-long Left rule in the state.

Of the 60 seats, the BJP had won 35, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged 16, IPFT won 8 while the Congress drew a nil. Tripura will have 3,328 polling stations across the state this time.



