Several Flights Delayed at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Fog

Several flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in Delhi airport. Check current status of your flight.

Flights Delayed at IGI: Owing to dense fog and low visibility, several flights on Wednesday reported delayed arrival and departure from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. For the unversed, Delhi and other parts of north India continue to battle cold wave conditions. The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18.

Delhi | Several flights delayed due to fog and low visibility; Visuals from Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/W51vKeR6XO — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, the weather department predicted that light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour will lash northwest India, including Delhi, next week. Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The Met department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.

Delhi saw an intense coldwave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the highest since 2019. The Met office said coldwave conditions would abate from Thursday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.



