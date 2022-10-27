Several Hospitalised Following Chlorine Gas Leak at Bhopal Water Treatment Plant

Bhopal: Several people have been hospitalised after a minor gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Wednesday, an official said. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident. The people were rushed to hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing problems.Also Read – Gold Rates On Thursday, October 27: Check Today’s Prices In Top Indian Cities

Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas. “There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about,” he added. Also Read – IRCTC Update, Oct 27: Indian Railways Cancels Over 130 Trains Today. Check List Here

“There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years,” the collector said. Also Read – LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Eyes on The SKIES

“The problem occurred due to high chlorine in water, however, the situation was brought under control. Municipal officials have started minimising the level of chlorine in the water. Water overflowed from the tank and due to this, the people felt itching and breathing problems. Four-five people have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital,” Lavania added.

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned.

Later on, minister Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.

The incident triggered panic among the masses as the people of the state capital had witnessed the same situation back in 1984 when the leakage of harmful gas killed many people and thousands were left with multiple diseases. The gas was released from a Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3 in 1984. The incident is known as the biggest chemical disaster in the world.