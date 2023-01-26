Several Houses Collapse in Agra’s Dhuliya Ganj, People Feared Trapped

- Home
Several people were feared trapped after a portion of a house collapsed amid excavation work that was underway at a guest house in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday
Agra/Uttar Pradesh: Several people were feared trapped after a portion of a house collapsed amid excavation work that was underway at a guest house in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place in Dhuliya Ganj area.
At the time of filing the story, two people have been rescued from the debris and taken to a hospital.
Rescue operations at the incident site are underway.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 10:34 AM IST
