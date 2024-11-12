Home

Several injured, three critical after massive explosion at Indian Oil plant in Mathura

Eight people suffered burn injuries, some are said to be in critical condition after a major blast at the Indian Oil refinery in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

Mathura: In an unfortunate incident, eight people were injured, with three reported to be in critical condition, after a massive blast at the Indian Oil refinery in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. According to initial reports, the explosion occurred while workers were attempting to restart the Atmospheric Vacuum Unit (AVU), injuring nearby workers. The blast was so powerful that it was heard kilometers away.

Mathura Refinery’s Public Relations Officer Renu Pathak stated the incident took place during the maintenance work on the AVU unit, which had been shut down for servicing.

“Eight workers nearby were injured, with two sustaining 50 per cent burns, another two with 40 per cent burns, and the remaining four with burns covering 20 per cent of their bodies,” India Today TV quoted Pathak as saying.

The injured workers rushed to a hospital for treatment. Later, they were transferred to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for specialised care.

Relatives of the injured individuals have expressed concerns about the safety precautions taken at the refinery. Pushp Raj, who happens to be the brother of an injured worker, informed us with a heavy heart that his sibling, working there under a contract, was unfortunately among those hurt in the blast.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)











