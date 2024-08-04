NationalPolitics

Several Kids Killed in Sagar Building Wall Collapse in Madhya Pradesh

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 4, 2024
0 51 Less than a minute

BREAKING News: In an unfortunate incident, nine children have died after being buried under the debris of a wall in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar. According to Deepak Arya, Collector, Sagar, “Some children are injured, and they are under treatment. All the debris has been removed from the site of the incident.”

“The incident happened around 8.30 am. The wall fell on the children, due to which 9 children died and 2 are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he added


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 4, 2024
0 51 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Noida-Delhi DND Flyway To Remain Closed For Two Days; Deets Inside

August 3, 2024

J-K Admin Terminates 5 Cops, Teacher For ‘Narco-Terror’ Links, ‘Anti-National Activities’

August 3, 2024

Galgotias University Hosts Cutting-Edge Space Exhibition in Collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

August 3, 2024

Tanishq illuminates the Grand Finale of India Couture Week 2024 Showcasing Best of its Collections with Falguni Shane Peacock

August 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow