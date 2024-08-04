Several Kids Killed in Sagar Building Wall Collapse in Madhya Pradesh

BREAKING News: In an unfortunate incident, nine children have died after being buried under the debris of a wall in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar. According to Deepak Arya, Collector, Sagar, “Some children are injured, and they are under treatment. All the debris has been removed from the site of the incident.”

“The incident happened around 8.30 am. The wall fell on the children, due to which 9 children died and 2 are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he added