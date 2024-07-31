NationalPolitics

Several Roads Blocked, Houses Damaged As Landslides, Floods Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand, Himachal

July 31, 2024
0 70 2 minutes read

Amid landslides and road blockage, the India Meteorological Department issued an alert for heavy rains in several districts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Representational Image

Kullu: Several roads have been closed and numerous houses have been damaged as landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains have also led to the destruction of infrastructure due to landslides and waterlogging in several parts of the state. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department issued an alert for heavy rains in several districts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Kullu Cloudburst: Houses Washed Away

On Tuesday, a massive cloudburst in the Manikaran Valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh led to flooding of the Tosh Nala, washing away the bridge connecting Tosh village and cutting off access.

In the incident, two shops were destroyed, and several homestays and restaurants were damaged and authorities built an alternative bridge to rescue 200 stranded tourists from the village.

Uttarakhand Rains: Several Roads Closed

Massive rain in Uttarakhand caused the Badrinath Highway to remain blocked for 12 hours, leaving 2,000 passengers stranded for hours. Because of the landslides, debris fell on the highway in Langasu and Gulabkoti early Tuesday morning. However, the road was cleared in Langasu by 9:30 AM, it took 12 hours for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore vehicular movement in Gulabkoti.

The meteorological office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning over the next two days in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh.

215 Transformers Disrupted In Himachal

A total of 45 roads, including 29 in Mandi, eight in Kullu, four in Shimla and two each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts are closed for vehicular traffic and 215 transformers are disrupted across the state, the emergency operation centre said.

The Met also sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain on July 30 and August 2 at isolated places in the state. Monsoon activity is likely to intensify during the next 4-5 days with widespread precipitation. Spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur on tuesday and Wednesday, it said.





