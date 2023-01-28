Home

News

Delhi

Several Routes To Be Diverted For Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi| Check Detailed Traffic Advisory Here

Delhi: In the week long celebration of 74th Republic Day, the patriotic festivities will culminate with the beating retreat ceremony on January 29 (Sunday) and will be held on Vijay Chowk in Delhi. I

Several Routes To Be Diverted For Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi| Check Detailed Traffic Advisory Here

Delhi: In the week long celebration of 74th Republic Day, the patriotic festivities will culminate with the beating retreat ceremony on January 29 (Sunday) and will be held on Vijay Chowk in Delhi. In view of this grand parade, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a set of advisories as movement will remain restricted in few routes.

According to an advisory issued by traffic police, the movement of traffic restrictions will be put in place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m and Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Traffic Diversions

While traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ Hexagon, vehicles will not be allowed on the following roads:

Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout

Krishi Bhawan roundabout

beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout

Krishna Menon Marg roundabout

Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

List Of Alternate Routes To Take

The traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes like:

Ring Road

Ridge Road

Aurobindo Marg

Madarsa T-Point

Lodhi Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Safdarjung Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

Minto Road

List Of Bus Diversions

The advisory further said that the buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon (after 8 p.m.).



