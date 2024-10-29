Home

Diwali 2024: Several states issue strict orders for bursting firecrackers, complete ban in few; Details Inside

With the festive season of Diwali on and the approaching winter season, authorities are taking no chances.

New Delhi: Several states in India, including the national capital, are taking proactive measures to tackle rising pollution levels. With the festive season of Diwali on and the approaching winter season, authorities are taking no chances.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu have placed strict regulations on firecracker usage in view of the deteriorating air quality.

Sharing with you the steps taken by various states in connection with the firecrackers bursting and burning.

Delhi has a complete firecracker ban

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a total ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, including online sales, and use of firecrackers until January 1, 2025.

Only green crackers will be permitted during limited hours, from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali, with adjusted timings for Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Bihar has complete ban on firecrackers

In major cities such as Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur of Bihar, authorities have implemented a complete ban on all types of firecrackers including green alternatives.

Maharashtra: Strict monitoring of fireworks sales

Maharashtra has allowed only green crackers as they produce around 30% less pollution than traditional options but enforcement remains a challenge due to illegal firecracker sales from states with looser regulations.

The Mumbai Police have banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24.

Karnataka has encouraged green crackers

In Karnataka, the state government has encouraged residents to use only green crackers during Diwali. The Environment Minister has suggested restricting fireworks usage to specific hours between 8 PM and 10 PM.

No formal ban has been issued in the state.

Punjab has regularised use of firecrackers

The Punjab government has implemented strict regulations following Supreme Court and NGT directives. Firecracker use is limited to specific hours on festivals such as Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve and only green crackers are permitted as per the following time:

Diwali (October 31): 8 PM to 10 PM

Gurpurab (November 15): 4 AM to 5 AM & 9 PM to 10 PM

Christmas (December 24-25): 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM

New Year’s Eve (December 31-January 1): 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM

Haryana has similar rules as Delhi

In Haryana, particularly in Gurugram, regulations are the same as those in Delhi. Green crackers are permitted during specific hours on Diwali and Gurpurab, allowing for limited celebrations while prioritising air quality.

Kerala has limited use of firecrackers

Kerala has restricted firecracker usage to two hours, between 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali, and from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Only green crackers will be sold in the state.

Tamil Nadu issues schedule

The Tamil Nadu government has mandated that firecrackers can only be burst between 6 AM to 7 AM and 7 PM to 8 PM. CM MK Stalin has urged residents to opt for low-pollution, low-sound green crackers and to organise community firecracker displays in common areas.

West Bengal has issued NGT compliant orders

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government has stipulated that only certified green crackers, compliant with NGT directives, are allowed. In Kolkata, residents can burst crackers between 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali.

