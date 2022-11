Several Trains Cancelled Rescheduled As Goods Carriage Derails At Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Guntur, Guntur-Vijayawada and Kakinada Port-Vijayawada have been cancelled.

Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Due To Derailment Of Goods Train At Andhra’s Rajahmundry

Amaravati: A goods train derailed near Rajahmundry railway station in Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday, resulting in cancellation of nine trains and rescheduling of several others. According to officials of South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, the goods train derailed on the main line at Rajahmundry yard around 3 a.m.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED

12718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam

12717 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada

17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam

17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur,

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam

07628 Vijayawada-Guntur

07864 Guntur-Vijayawada

17257 Kakinada Port-Vijayawada

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

17258 Kakinada Port-Vijayawada

07768 Vijayawada-Rajahmundry

Vijayawada-Lingampalli train has been rescheduled by two hours.

Topics