HomeNationalSeveral Vehicles Pile-up in Fog on National Highway Near Hapur, 10-15 Passengers...
National

Several Vehicles Pile-up in Fog on National Highway Near Hapur, 10-15 Passengers Injured

By admin
0
21


Hapur Traffic Update:10-15 passengers were injured and admitted to hospitals.  The pileup led to massive traffic congestion on the roadwith people reporting that snarls stretched for over more than a kilometer.

Several Vehicles Pile-up in Fog on National Highway Near Hapur, 10-15 Passengers Injured

New Delhi:Nearly 12 cars were piled up on one another due to dense fog on the National Highway in Hapur on Monday morning. If reports are to be believed, 10-15 passengers were injured and admitted to hospitals.  The pileup led to massive traffic congestion on the roadwith people reporting that snarls stretched for over more than a kilometer.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited. 




Published Date: December 19, 2022 11:32 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: LeBron James, Lakers slide by Wizards in final seconds
Next articleMeet Sargam Koushal, a Teacher by Profession Whos Now Mrs. World 2022, Know Her Education, Family, Other Deets
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
21
Previous articleNBA: LeBron James, Lakers slide by Wizards in final seconds
Next articleMeet Sargam Koushal, a Teacher by Profession Whos Now Mrs. World 2022, Know Her Education, Family, Other Deets
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©