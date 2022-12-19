Several Vehicles Pile-up in Fog on National Highway Near Hapur, 10-15 Passengers Injured

Hapur Traffic Update:10-15 passengers were injured and admitted to hospitals. The pileup led to massive traffic congestion on the roadwith people reporting that snarls stretched for over more than a kilometer.

New Delhi:Nearly 12 cars were piled up on one another due to dense fog on the National Highway in Hapur on Monday morning. If reports are to be believed, 10-15 passengers were injured and admitted to hospitals. The pileup led to massive traffic congestion on the roadwith people reporting that snarls stretched for over more than a kilometer.

Uttar Pradesh | Dense fog leads to 12 car pile up on the highway in Hapur, 10-15 passengers received minor injuries; traffic movement normal pic.twitter.com/bHb5Rv3bgp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.



