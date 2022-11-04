Friday, November 4, 2022
National

Several Web Users Report Problems Accessing Accounts

Twitter Down: Several users are currently facing problems accessing their Twitter accounts. Users while trying to access their feed are facing difficulties as they are unable to see anything on their Twitter page. The feed page is opening blank with a message which says, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.”Also Read – More Than Half of Tweets Asked by Indian Govt to be Blocked Are Harmless: Twitter Tells Court

Web users unable to access their feed

However, only web users are facing this difficulty as things are fine for app users. This comes just days after Instagram also suffered a partial outage. Also Read – Didn’t Go As Planned: Twitter Blames Internal Systems Change For Wide-Scale Technical Outage

Earlier, WhatsApp faced its worst outage ever as the instant messaging platform was down for almost a couple of hours. The glitch caused a number of users reporting issues with sending and receiving texts on the app. Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, had shown a sharp spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. Also Read – Twitter Latest Feature Update: Twitter May Soon Allow Posting Images, Videos in One Multimedia Tweet





