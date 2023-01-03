Severe Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan, IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts
Cold Wave Latest Update: According to updates from the IMD, Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.
Cold Wave Latest News Today: Rajasthan on Tuesday witnessed severe cold and dense fog in several parts of the state with Fatehpur recording the lowest temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius. The IMD has issued an ‘Orange alert’ for extreme cold wave in many districts including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar.
The IMD said Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius. In the similar manner, other parts of the state that recorded low temperatures included Sangaria(2.4 degrees Celsius), Pilani(2.6 degrees Celsius), Sikar(3.0 degrees Celsius), Nagaur(4.5 degrees Celsius) and Chittorgarh(6.9 degrees Celsius).
The IMD said that cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over North Rajasthan.
As per the updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, dense fog was observed in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. State capital Jaipur reported a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.
Dense Fog in Delhi
Earlier in the day, a dense fog draped parts of Delhi leading to reduced visibility and affecting vehicular movement. Because of the dense fog, at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather. Several flights were also diverted on Monday night due to bad weather.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 7:24 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PM Modi Speaks With King Charles, Discusses Climate Action, India’s G20 Presidency
[ad_1] The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods....
‘Talented Pati’ Surprises Bride With This Unique Gift. Watch Viral Video Here
[ad_1] Viral Video: A video of an Indian groom using his artistic talents to make a gift for his bride...
MPPSC SFS 2022 Notification Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in; From Exam Date To Admit Card. Key Details Here
[ad_1] The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two...
Viral Video Severed Head Of Fish Turns Out To Be Alive And Biting Watch Shocking Footage
[ad_1] This video is fit to be added as a sequence to some horror movies. Viral Video: Severed Head Of...
BCCI Invites Bids to Acquire the Right to Own and Operate a Team in Women’s IPL
[ad_1] Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of Invitation to Tender for the right to own...
Travellers From China Who Test Positive In UK For Covid Need Not Isolate
[ad_1] The UK government has said that airlines will be required to check that passengers from China have a negative...
Average Rating