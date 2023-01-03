Severe Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan, IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts

Cold Wave Latest Update: According to updates from the IMD, Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over North Rajasthan.

Cold Wave Latest News Today: Rajasthan on Tuesday witnessed severe cold and dense fog in several parts of the state with Fatehpur recording the lowest temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius. The IMD has issued an ‘Orange alert’ for extreme cold wave in many districts including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar.

The IMD said Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius. In the similar manner, other parts of the state that recorded low temperatures included Sangaria(2.4 degrees Celsius), Pilani(2.6 degrees Celsius), Sikar(3.0 degrees Celsius), Nagaur(4.5 degrees Celsius) and Chittorgarh(6.9 degrees Celsius).

The IMD said that cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over North Rajasthan.

As per the updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, dense fog was observed in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. State capital Jaipur reported a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.

Dense Fog in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a dense fog draped parts of Delhi leading to reduced visibility and affecting vehicular movement. Because of the dense fog, at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather. Several flights were also diverted on Monday night due to bad weather.



