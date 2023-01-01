Severe Cold Wave In North India Delhi Rajasthan Punjab Haryana Chandigarh To See Drop In Temps IMD

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted severe cold wave conditions in North India for next 3 days. Fog and temperature drops to remain in northern states.

North Indian states will witness fresh wave of cold weather conditions in the first week of the New Year.

New Delhi: Severe cold wave conditions will prevail over northern parts of India for the next three days, predicted the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), adding that Delhi, Rajasthan , Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are set to see drop in temperatures owing to the cold wave conditions.

The onset of the new year brought back cold wave condition in the Northwestern part of India. The weather agency has also predicted Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will see dense fog over the next three days. The IMD informed that minimum temperatures remained in the range of 2-6°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to condensation of moisture and formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.

HERE IS THE FULL FORECAST:

The India Meteorological Department said that due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday.

Dense fog will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, sub Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura during next 2-3 days.

Very dense fog will also prevail over Bihar during next 4 days

IMD informed that Cold Day conditions are very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 1 January, and over Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 1-2 January.

IMD also predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 1-4 January.

The weather agency said that similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during 1-5 January, and over West Uttar Pradesh on 2 and 3 January.

The weather office has forecast 86 per cent below normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) over northwest India between January and March. The LPA of rainfall over northwest India for January-February-March is about 184.3 mm.

“If rainfall is indicated to be low, then it means that western disturbance activity is likely to be low. When there are fewer western disturbances, north-westerly winds may continue to blow over certain parts of northwest India,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Saturday.

He said minimum and maximum temperatures may be low over Madhya Pradesh, southern Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and adjoining areas. “But temperatures will be normal over Haryana and Punjab and could be above normal over higher areas like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir,” Mohapatra said.



