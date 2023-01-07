Severe Cold Wave to Hit Hyderabad Till Jan 11, IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts News

Hyderabad Cold Wave Latest Update: The IMD issued Orange Alert and said the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad during the period may range from 27 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Cold Wave Latest Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Hyderabad will be under a heavy spell of severe cold weather due to the influence of a western disturbance. The IMD issued a fog warning and said minimum temperatures are likely to drop below 13 degrees Celsius and added that LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, and Karwan areas are on alert as night temperatures might touch single digits on Monday.

The IMD said the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad during the period may range from 27 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather forecast, the cold wave is likely to sweep other districts in the state during the next three days as minimum temperatures are expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued orange-coded warning for Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Warangal.

The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded 18.7 degrees Celsius. A biting cold persisted in some districts as the mercury continued its downward trend.

On Friday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, saying minimum temperature in the city is likely to reach as low as 11 degrees Celsius on January 8 and 9, 2023.

Apart from the cold wave, all seven zones of Hyderabad — Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are likely to mist or haze during morning hours.

The IMD said Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy may also see a dip in minimum temperature on Monday.



