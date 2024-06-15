Severe Heatwave Alert Issued In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Today; IMD Predicts Rain In These States

Home

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in 10 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Punjab. Check full weather report with monsoon tracker here.

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave to severe heatwave alert for Saturday, June 15, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Punjab. It added that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar today. The weather department stated on Friday that the Southwest Monsoon is set to advance in states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal in the next four days. According to the weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely in Himachal Pradesh and the Jammu Division till Monday, in Madhya Pradesh till Sunday, and in Chhattisgarh today.











