IMD Weather ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips North, Central India But Rain Forecast Keeps Hope High In Delhi; 10 Points

Heatwave will persist in Delhi, uP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. However, there is some relief in sight as the intensity of the heatwave is expected to gradually decrease over the next 2-3 days.

Nagpur: Green nets installed above a traffic signal to provide cover to commuters amid heatwave, in Nagpur, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

India is currently in the grip of an extreme heatwave, with dry weather conditions intensifying the situation across various states. Until 1 June, regions such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to bear the brunt of scorching temperatures. THe IMD however said that the severe heatwave conditions prevailing over Northwest and Central India are set to reduce gradually from May 30. According to the weather office, Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions, with the possibility of a duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied by very light rain along with gusty winds. This forecast comes as a relief to many residents grappling with the intense heat, offering a glimmer of hope for cooler temperatures in the days to come.

The IMD forecast is made almost a day after Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the rise in Delhi’s temperatures to 52.9°C is unlikely. He said that senior officials in the Met Department have been asked to probe the media reports and an official statement will be out soon. The weather office on Wednesday reported an alarming temperature of 52.9°C or 126.1°F in Delhi’s Mungeshpur area.

IMD Latest Weather Update, May 30, 2024

Extreme heatwave conditions will probably decrease eventually over Northwest and Central India from 30th May. Extreme heatwave conditions will be prone to avail in isolated regions of Jammu division, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh on 30th May. Goa people will keep on experiencing hot and humid weather conditions in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on 30th and 31st May. Intense heatwave conditions probably in isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on 30th and isolated heatwave conditions on 31st May and 01st June. Heatwave conditions are probable in isolated areas of Jammu division, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh on 30th May 2024. In an interview with ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD stated that the weather department gave an Orange alert for Delhi on Thursday. Amid persistent heatwave conditions, the city will likely witness thunderstorms or dust storms with very light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds. Maximum temperature in the city will remain around 45 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature will remain around 32 degrees Celsius, according to ‘The Weather Channel’. The monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday, two days ahead of its normal date, and has advanced into most parts of Northeast India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Severe heatwave in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena and Niwari districts of Madhya Pradesh. A red alert has been issued in these areas and the temperature here today will be around 46/47 degree Celsius, IMD said.

Monsoon arrives in Kerala

Triggered by cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon arrived over the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast a day earlier than predicted by the weather office. Weather experts attribute this early onset to the cyclone’s impact on pulling the monsoonal flow towards the Bay of Bengal. “Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India today, the 30th May, 2024,” the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon arrives in northeast India nearly five days after its entry into Kerala. However, in years when the Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon is more active, it advances to Kerala and the northeast at the same time.

Precautionary Measures and Public Awareness

As the heatwave continues to sweep through India, authorities are urging citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and seek shelter in well-ventilated spaces. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate individuals on the signs of heat-related illnesses and the importance of staying cool and hydrated.







