Severe Heatwave Spell From Monday For Next Six Days

On Sunday, Gurugram reported a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, an increase of 1.9 degrees from the previous day’s 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Haryana from June 9 to 14, indicating that Gurugram will experience a heatwave for more than six days beginning Monday, June 10, 2024. On Sunday, Gurugram reported a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, which is an increase of 1.9 degrees from the previous day’s 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature dropped to 27.2 degrees Celsius, a decrease of 3.7 degrees from Saturday’s 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity level stood at 26%, and the wind speed was recorded at 18 km/h.

Westerly winds are bringing hot conditions back to the region, according to an IMD official, indicating that residents should brace for intense heat for at least six days.

In neighboring Delhi, isolated areas have already experienced heatwave conditions. It is expected that from June 10-13, Delhi will endure heatwave conditions, with the maximum temperature forecasted to reach 45 degrees Celsius.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi from June 10-13.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a heatwave day when the maximum temperature exceeds the normal by 4.5 degrees or more and reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius.





