Severe Turbulence on Houston-bound United Airlines Flight Injures 5

Severe turbulence on a Houston-bound United Airlines flight injured five people who had to be hospitalised, authorities said.

A United Airlines Airbus 319 taxiing on the tarmac at Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington County, Virginia on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)

Washington: Severe turbulence on a Houston-bound United Airlines flight injured five people who had to be hospitalised, authorities said. The United Airlines flight 128 from Rio de Janeiro landed at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport at around 5.30 a.m. on Monday, the airport’s public information officer Augusto Bernal told CNN.

“The flight experienced severe turbulence that resulted in five passengers being transported to the hospital once it landed in Houston,” Bernal said.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the airlines said: “United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while en route to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crew members were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Monday’s incident comes a day after 36 people were injured due to severe turbulence on a Honolulu-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 10:01 AM IST





