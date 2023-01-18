Home

Entertainment

‘Sexy’! Disha Patani Exudes Sensuality in Scorching Hot Animal-Printed Inner Wear, See Pic

Disha Patani once again set the internet ablaze as she brings the much-needed sensuality in her animal-printed inner wear.

‘Sexy’! Disha Patani Exudes Sensuality in Scorching Hot Animal-Printed Inner Wear, See Pic

Disha Patani Exudes Sensuality in Hot Inner Wear: Disha Patani once again set the hotness bar with her sultry picture in smoking hot inner wear. The actor who had recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story is on a social media spree these days. In her previous sexy photo, Disha was seen donning a cleavage-baring short dress as she looked alluring and sensational. The Ek Villain Returns actor often treats her fans with her sizzling pics and sets the internet ablaze. Disha is known for her strict and disciplined fitness regime. She doesn’t miss her workout despite her busy schedule showcases her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. Her gorgeous and captivating pictures in beachwear are always hailed by netizens.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PIC:

DISHA PATANI SETS INTERNET ON FIRE AGAIN

Disha captioned her post as, “@calvinklein 🌸🌸🌸.” The actor has been a brand ambassador for the lingerie brand and often poses in their sexy inner wear. In her alluring photo, Disha can be seen donning a scorching hot animal-printed bra and jeans as she lies on the bed in a candid pose. Her unzipped jeans also reveal her matching lower in the jaw-dropping photo. Her animal-printed bra with plunging neckline adds up to the oomph factor and sensuality. Netizens praised her sexy avatar in glamorous lingerie set as she flaunted her hot-toned abs. Her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex commented, “😍😍😍😍.” While Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wrote, “Woaaaah deeshu 🔥🔥🔥❤️.” Disha’s friend and Tiger’s sister Krishna wrote, “You’re unreal”.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

For more updates Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.



