SGT University and Forvia Hella Forge Innovative Partnership in Automotive Engineering

In a significant move to bridge the gap between industry and academia, the Department of Mechanical Engineering at SGT Universitys Faculty of Engineering and Technology has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Forvia Hella, a global leader in automotive technology. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on September 5, 2024, marking a new era in automotive engineering education.

Dr. Naveen Gautam, MD of Forvia Hella, and Dr. Joginder Yadav, Registrar of SGT University, officially signing the MoU agreement

Forvia Hella, the worlds seventh-largest automotive technology supplier, has committed to establishing a state-of-the-art automotive lab at SGT University. This initiative, funded through Forvia Hellas Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, aims to enhance research capabilities and foster innovation among students and faculty.

Prof. (Dr.) Joginder Yadav, Registrar of SGT University, sharing his excitement on this new collaboration, said, “We are very happy to partner with Forvia Hella and are looking forward to a new era of research and innovation opportunities for our students. Forvia Hella is a global leader in automotive technology and this partnership will give our faculty and students a chance to upskill and match synergies with industry leaders. This is a pioneering step towards innovative engineering education in India.”

Dr. Naveen Gautam, Managing Director of Forvia Hella, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration represents a fusion of academic excellence and industrial innovation. Our investment in an advanced lab facility demonstrates our belief in the power of hands-on learning. Were not just signing an MOU; were investing in the future of automotive engineering education in India.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By combining SGT Universitys academic rigor with Forvia Hellas industry expertise, this collaboration aims to drive the future of automotive engineering and prepare students for the evolving demands of the industry. This initiative aligns with the growing emphasis on industry-academia partnerships in India, positioning SGT University at the forefront of innovative engineering education.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias youngest “NAAC A+” universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

It is a research and innovation powerhouse and home to the world-class National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABH and NABL accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.

SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centres of Excellence, which support SGT Universitys efforts towards cutting-edge research and academic excellence. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, world-class labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, and many others.