SGT University Collaborates with NAMS to Host a Landmark Workshop on Biomedicine

SGT University, in association with the prestigious National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), New Delhi, successfully convened a two-day intensive workshop on “Research Methodology for Biomedical Scientists.” This event, meticulously organized by the Research & Development Council of SGT University, assembled distinguished experts from various domains to impart their profound knowledge and expertise to the participants.

SGT University Hosts Pioneering Workshop on Research Methodology for Biomedical Scientists in Collaboration with NAMS, Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

The workshop commenced with an introductory briefing by Prof. (Dr.) Y.K. Gupta, former Dean and Head of the Department of Pharmacology at AIIMS, New Delhi, highlighting the indispensable role of rigorous research in shaping academic careers. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, former Secretary of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and former Senior Advisor of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), who presently serves as a Distinguished Visiting Professor and Advisor at IIT Roorkee. Dr. Gupta spoke about Indias recent advancements in science, technology, and innovation while emphasizing the critical contribution of private universities in fostering these developments.

Speaking about the workshop, Dr. Shalini Kapoor, Associate Dean , Research & Development Council, Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University said, “At SGT University, we believe that the future of healthcare and scientific innovation lies in the hands of those who are equipped not only with knowledge but with the practical skills to drive meaningful research. This collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences is a testament to our commitment to fostering a research ecosystem that bridges academia and industry, ensuring that our students and faculty are at the forefront of global biomedical advancements.”

The workshop featured several expert-led sessions covering a comprehensive range of topics. Prof. (Dr.) Rana P. Singh from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) presented recent advancements in cancer therapeutics, providing cutting-edge insights. Dr. Monika Pahuja from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) offered strategic guidance on identifying research opportunities and establishing priorities. Prof. (Dr.) Ravikrishnan Elangovan from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi shared his extensive expertise on innovation in biomedical devices and regulatory frameworks. At the same time, Dr. Tarun Gupta, Founder of SiCureMi Healthcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., provided a detailed account of the challenges and opportunities encountered in launching a healthcare technology startup.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

On the second day, the workshop dove into the core aspects of research methodology. Dr. Ekta Kapoor from DST highlighted the critical importance of Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) in ensuring the integrity and reliability of research and data generation. Dr. Pooja Sharma, CEO of APAR Health, an eminent healthcare training institution, shared invaluable insights on the application of real-world evidence in research. Dr. Gayatri Vishwakarma, Principal Scientist (Biostatistics) at Zydus Lifesciences, a leading global healthcare provider, conducted an interactive session on biostatistics in biomedical research, effectively bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

The event concluded with a rigorous discussion on the formulation and submission of project proposals, offering participants an opportunity to synthesize and apply the knowledge acquired during the event.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse and the home of Asias first National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.

SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the “Diamond Rating” from QS I-GAUGE and a “Diamond Band” from R World Institutional Ranking in the “Mental Health & Wellbeing” category. It is also one of the youngest universities to have received an NAAC “A+” accreditation rating.

SGT University has research facilities for each of its 18 faculties, ranging from the fields of medicine, dentistry, and physiotherapy to law, business and management, engineering, and behavioral sciences. This includes labs, simulation facilities, and a separate wing, the “Office of Research and Development,” which is dedicated to encouraging and facilitating research among faculties and students. There are also separate subcommittees for research in medical and non-medical fields.

The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centres of Excellence, which support SGT Universitys efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.

SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, world-class labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.