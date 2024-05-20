SGT University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology Celebrates National Technology Day 2024

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FEAT) at SGT University, Gurgaon, successfully celebrated National Technology Day on May 13th and 14th, 2024. The event, fully funded by the Haryana State Council for Science and Technology, Government of Haryana, brought together students, faculty, and distinguished speakers to explore the theme “School to Startup: Igniting young minds to innovate” and “Scitech and Sustainability for Industry 5.0“.

The celebration commenced with an inspiring address by Dr. S. P. Agarwal, Pro Vice-Chancellor of SGT University, who emphasized the importance of multidisciplinary projects. Dr. Sugandha Singh, Dean of FEAT, delivered informative remarks, highlighting the significance of National Technology Day, which commemorates the success of the 1998 Pokran nuclear test.

“Technology thrives when it blends in and becomes an inherent component of life, unnoticed to the unskilled. On National Technology Day, the nations advancements in an assortment of technological accomplishments are celebrated. To inspire its students and work in compliance with the Ministry of Education, SGT University, Gurugram places a strong emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education,” remarked Dr. Sugandha Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Technology.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Deepak Waikar, a professor at the University of New Castle in Singapore, captivated the audience with his interactive presentation on green and smart energy sources for a sustainable net-zero future. Ms. Pooja Kumar, Founder and Director of Innove Intellects LLP, delivered an engaging talk on the “Importance of IPR in Academics and Research”, introducing students to concepts such as patents, trademarks, designs, and geographical indications.

FEAT alumnus and Cyber Crime Investigation Officer, Mr. Devansh, shared his expertise on bug bounty programs in the cyber field. The event also featured a thought-provoking Cyberscam skit performed by engineering students, raising awareness about online security threats.

The highlight of the celebration was “The Innovation Engine: Propelling Ideas through Scitech” competition, showcasing the innovative ideas of SGT University students through interactive demonstrations. The judging panel, consisting of Ms. Pooja Kumar, Dr. Neeraj Saini (HoD, CE), Mr. Dinesh Deshwal (HoD, ME), and Dr. Amit Asthana (Associate Professor, CSE), evaluated the 20 entries submitted by 45 students.

The National Technology Day 2024 celebration at SGT Universitys Faculty of Engineering and Technology concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and felicitation of mentors and exceptional contributors. The event successfully ignited young minds, fostering innovation and a commitment to sustainable technologies for the future.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asias first National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.

The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science.

Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the “Diamond Rating” from QS I-GAUGE and a “Diamond Band” from R World Institutional Ranking in the “Mental Health & Wellbeing” category.

Because of the universitys strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.

SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These centres support SGT Universitys efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.