Shafali Verma Gets Emotional, Breaks Down in Tears After India Beat England to Clinch Historic Womens U19 World Cup; Video Goes VIRAL

Shafali Verma Gets Emotional, Breaks Down in Tears After India Beat England to Clinch Historic Women’s U19 T20 World Cup; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Shafali Verma in Tears

Potchefstroom: Emotions ran high on Sunday after India beat England by seven wickets to clinch the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. India captain Shafali Verma was in tears after the historic win. At the post-match presentation ceremony, tears rolled down Shafali’s eyes as she thanked everyone for extending their support throughout the campaign. The India captain had earlier missed out on winning the World Cup with the senior team and hence one can understand the relief Shafali would be feeling.

Here is the video where you can see tears in her eyes. The moment explains the emotions she was going through.

“The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup,” Shafali said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, batters Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha shared a 46-run stand for the third wicket to take India over the line.

After a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding helped India bowl out England for just 68, Soumya (24 not out) and Trisha (24) stitched a vital partnership to give India their first-ever World Cup title in women’s cricket. The historic moment comes in the country where India first made it to the final of a World Cup 18 years ago, during the 2005 ODI World Cup.



