Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan Brings Biggest Ever Sunday For a Hindi Film in a Massive 5-Day Weekend, Check Detailed Report

Check Out Pathaan’s Box Office Collection Day 5 Detailed Report Ad Day-Wise Breakup of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer. The film reaches close to Rs 300 crore nett after its massive 5-day weekend in India.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan is rewriting the Box Office history for Bollywood with his latest film, Pathaan. The actor was away from the screen for five years and his return has made even his biggest critics take notice of his towering screen presence. The YRF actioner wrapped its first (extended) weekend at a mammoth figure of around Rs 282-285 crore nett (early estimate) after it registered the biggest-ever Sunday for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.

PATHAAN NEARS RS 300 CRORE NETT AFTER ITS FIRST SUNDAY COLLECTION AT BOX OFFICE

Pathaan saw its biggest second day at the Box Office and collected around Rs 62-65 crore nett (early estimate) on the first Sunday, taking the collection to near the benchmark of Rs 300 crore nett, a figure that it has already crossed worldwide. No other Hindi film has gone far Rs 55 crore with its single-day collection, but it seems like Pathaan is simply here to thrash all Box Office records one by one.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF PATHAAN AFTER 5 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 62-65 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 282-285 crore (early estimate)

PATHAAN TO BEAT DANGAL AND BECOME THE HIGHEST-GROSSING HINDI FILM EVER?

Pathaan is right on its way to becoming the biggest Hindi film ever by beating the lifetime collection of Dangal which earned around Rs 390 crore. The Siddharth Anand directorial is likely to cross this figure by the end of its second weekend. The rampage the film has done at the ticket window is not going to stop anytime soon. However, Monday will see a slight dip in the collection.

CAN PATHAAN ENTER RS 500 CRORE CLUB WITH BAAHUBALI 2?

Interestingly, Pathaan can even challenge the business of Baahubali 2 by being only the second film in the unbelievable Rs 500 crore club. It will be too early to take a sure bet, but SRK might do that as well. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!



