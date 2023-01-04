Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt Lil Amma, Gives a Cute Name on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has a new name for Alia Bhatt and it’s the cutest of all the names! Check out here

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Amma’, Gives a Cute Name on Twitter

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, who worked together in Dear Zindagi in 2016, share a great bond and that can be seen in their Twitter banter. Whenever they get a chance to talk about each other in public, the two always have good things to say. The stars’ fun banter on Twitter is proof of this fact. After a long time, Alia and Shah Rukh Khan interacted on social media during the latter’s #AskSRK session on Wednesday. When a social media user asked SRK why does Alia call him SR. The user’s question caught SRK’s attention and he replied, “Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just shah rukh.”

Alia Bhatt was quick to respond as she clarified what she means when she calls the Badshah of Bollywood ‘SR’. She tweeted, “More like sweet and respected …But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I’m so creative na.” To Alia’s tweet, SRK gave a cute response. He called new mommy in town Alia Bhatt ‘Amma’. “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor,” he responded.

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Apart from Dear Zindagi, Alia and SRK also have worked together on Darlings, which was released on Netflix in 2022. Alia co-produced the film with Shah Rukh. SRK also praised actor Deepika Padukone during his #AskSRK session.

When a user asked him to describe Deepika in one word, he tweeted, “She is so nice it’s unbelievable…”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will be seen soon in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.



