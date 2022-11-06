Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalShah Rukh Khan Consoles Heartbroken Fan Whose Love Interest Is Marrying Another...
National

Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Heartbroken Fan Whose Love Interest Is Marrying Another Man

admin
By admin
0
54


Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai, Bollywood, Pathaan, Twitter, SRK, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Mannat
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans during his birthday celebrations at his Mannat residence in Mumbai on November 2, 2022. (Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter. He even consoled a heartbroken fan as the latter’s love interest is set to marry someone else.

SRK posted a note inviting questions from his fans on Saturday. He tweeted: “We all wake up with questions.today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutesaif you have time to spare please ask.”

As soon as SRK tweeted, fans went berserk and posed several questions which the ‘Swades’ actor selectively replied to. During the #AskSRK session, one fan shared with SRK that he won’t get to see ‘Pathaan’ with his lady love as he tweeted: “Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi (sic)”.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty remarks, seized the perfect moment and replied: “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi.don’t worry.”

Talking about ‘Pathaan’, the film will mark SRK’s return to the screen after more than four years. His last film, ‘Zero’, in which he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, tanked badly at the box-office.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 1:24 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Anupamaas Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shraapit
Next article
Bypoll Election Result 2022 Winner List: Constituency-wise Result Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Heartbroken Fan Whose Love Interest Is Marrying Another Man

admin
By admin
0
54


Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai, Bollywood, Pathaan, Twitter, SRK, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Mannat
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans during his birthday celebrations at his Mannat residence in Mumbai on November 2, 2022. (Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter. He even consoled a heartbroken fan as the latter’s love interest is set to marry someone else.

SRK posted a note inviting questions from his fans on Saturday. He tweeted: “We all wake up with questions.today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutesaif you have time to spare please ask.”

As soon as SRK tweeted, fans went berserk and posed several questions which the ‘Swades’ actor selectively replied to. During the #AskSRK session, one fan shared with SRK that he won’t get to see ‘Pathaan’ with his lady love as he tweeted: “Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi (sic)”.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty remarks, seized the perfect moment and replied: “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi.don’t worry.”

Talking about ‘Pathaan’, the film will mark SRK’s return to the screen after more than four years. His last film, ‘Zero’, in which he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, tanked badly at the box-office.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 1:24 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Anupamaas Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shraapit
Next article
Bypoll Election Result 2022 Winner List: Constituency-wise Result Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677