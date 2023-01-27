Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens Watch Viral Video
Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opener at the Box Office.
SRK Dance: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had a bumper opening and by the third day of its release, it has crossed a gross of Rs 200 crore worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 100 crore in India, and is still going strong. On the third day today, i.e., Friday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already collected over Rs 30 crore net in Hindi. In fact, Pathaan has set new records on its journey right from the advance bookings to the post-release hysteria and has become the widest Hindi release of all time in India.
For the man of the moment, this makes for a very potent blend to celebrate the super success in his own unique style. A video is going viral on social media showing Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie.
#ShahRukhKhan dancing to the song of the movie ‘#Pathaan’, viral #Video pic.twitter.com/JAd9nQLyNA
— Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) January 27, 2023
SRK has every reason to rejoice as Bollywood has come alive with the latest offering from the house of YRF. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opener at the Box Office.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 10:58 PM IST
