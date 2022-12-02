Shah Rukh Khan Fans Recall His Old Interview About Mecca After he Performs Umrah

Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah at the holy place of Mecca are now going viral on social media. This has made his fans go emotional as they recall his wish in which he mentioned he wanted to visit the holy place once in his lifetime.

Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah at Mecca, Fans go Emotional as His Pics go Viral

Shah Rukh Khan at Mecca: Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently completed the shoot of his film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. He headed to visit the holy Mecca right after finishing his work schedule. The pictures and videos of SRK performing Umrah have surfaced online. The actor is seen wearing a Rida and Izar as he gets clicked inside Mecca. He covers his face with a mask and carries lots of emotions and devotion in his eyes.

The photos show him being accompanied by a few people who seem to be from his security team. SRK’s pictures and videos from Mecca have gone viral on social media with his fans sharing how he once expressed his wish to take this holy journey soon. In an interview earlier, SRK had said that he would want to visit Mecca with his kids Aryan and Suhana once in his lifetime. While the glimpse of SRK is here, we aren’t sure if his kids have also accompanied him to the holy place. Many fans went emotional seeing SRK performing Umrah.

One fan wrote, “This just made me so happy May Allah accept his prayers and guide us all 🌸 (sic),” and another wrote, “Neither King nor beggar everyone is equal when they are infront of Almighty Allah (sic).”

CHECK SHAH RUKH KHAN PERFORMING UMRAH AT MECCA – VIRAL PHOTOS

SRK will be attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The holy city is just a few hours away from the place. Apart from him, many other Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, the late Dilip Kumar and AR Rahman among others have visited the holy place of Mecca in the past.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take over the screens with his next film in the last five years – Pathaan. The actor has teamed up with YRF for the action entertainer which also features Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will be hitting the screens on January 25, 2023. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shah Rukh Khan!



