Shah Rukh Khan Film Might Just Earn Rs 50 Crore on Opening Day Itself, Check Advance Booking Report

Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Might Just Earn Rs 50 Crore on Opening Day Itself, Check Advance Booking Report

Pathaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s film is looking at a huge opening day which might just be the biggest ever for any non-holiday Hindi language film. Check the detailed report and advance booking numbers here.

Pathaan Box Office Prediction Day 1 Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Might Just Earn Rs 50 Crore on Opening Day Itself, Check Advance Booking Report

Pathaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan is set to give a solid start to the Hindi film industry at the Box Office. Pathaan is expected to rake in a huge moolah on its opening day, considering the advance booking report and the craze around the film. The advance bookings for Pathaan opened Thursday and within 24 hours, the film sold over 2 lakh tickets with Rs 75k coming from three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, reported the trade website sacnilk.

PATHAAN BEATS MOST BOLLYWOOD MOVIES IN PRE-SALES RECORD FOR OPENING DAY

The numbers coming in just 24 hours after the advance booking opening are terrific, to say the least. Pathaan has already crossed the pre-sales of most of the Bollywood films released in the post-COVID era, except Brahmastra. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer sold 6 lakh tickets for its opening day in advance and with Pathaan’s pace at ticket selling, it wouldn’t be long before it beats Brahmastra’s record as well.

PATHAAN MIGHT GET RS 50 CRORE OPENING AT BOX OFFICE

While the official number is not out yet but it is believed that Pathaan is releasing on over 4500 screens in Hindi version which means it already is one of the biggest Hindi releases ever in the country. SRK‘s spy-thriller is expected to safely earn around Rs 30 crore in India on its first day but seeing the advance booking trend, it might not be a surprise if it ends up clocking a number between Rs 45-50 crore. With this pace, Pathaan would be looking at beating the opening day figures of War (YRF’s previous film from the spy universe) which collected Rs 32 crore on its first day.

What else? Pathaan might just also become the biggest non-holiday opener in Hindi, setting the bar high for other biggies to come this year.

The buzz around the film’s release is getting higher with each passing day. While Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in celebratory mode to see their favourite superstar on the big screen after a hiatus of five years, the trade experts are betting big on this action entertainer. YRF seems to have left no stone unturned in keeping the curiosity alive around the film.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana among others is set for release on January 25. The film will also see a strong appearance by Salman Khan who will enter the spy universe as Tiger alongside SRK’s Pathaan. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!



