Shah Rukh Khan Film Scores Biggest Second Monday Ever

- Home
- Entertainment
- Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Scores Biggest Second Monday Ever
Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film is still doing wonders at the box office as it became the fastest Hindi movie to reach Rs 800 crore
Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has shown a thumb to the boycott trend. Even while the people were against the Besharam Song, Pathaan is seeing people flocking to the theatres even in its second week on the screens. On its second Monday of release, Pathaan has earned Rs 28 crore in India, and will soon zoom past the Rs 550-crore mark at the India box office and Rs 850-crore mark worldwide.
The mass centers have once again come in full force on Sunday due to the holiday while multiplexes were also good. Pathaan was in the race to achieve that but the late evening and night shows have seen a fall in collections due to the next day being a working day.
#Pathaan early estimates for 2nd Sunday is a whopping ₹ 28 Crs..
All-India Nett..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2023
#Pathaan WW Gross nears ₹ 850 Crs..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2023
Pathaan is also set to beat the Golden Globe winning movie RRR’s record in the US. Film trade anaylst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “Including re-releases, #RRRMovie has done $14,861,603 in #NorthAmerica #Pathaan has already entered $14 Million club there..Will cross #RRR soon.”
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Memes SidKiara Fans Flood Internet With Hilarious Reactions Ahead of D-Day
[ad_1] Home ViralKiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Memes: SidKiara Fans Flood Internet With Hilarious Reactions Ahead of D-Day – Check Viral...
5 Key Questions In The Report That Remain Unanswered By Adani As Per Hindenburg
[ad_1] Home Business5 Key Questions In The Report That Remain Unanswered By Adani As Per Hindenburg Has Adani been able...
Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office
[ad_1] Home News IndiaSupreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office With the appointment of five...
Ravichandran Ashwin Is A Gun, Says Usman Khawaja Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023
[ad_1] Home SportsRavichandran Ashwin Is A Gun, Says Usman Khawaja Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Khawaja has played limited-overs cricket...
From 2011 To 2020, A Tale Of Two Virat Kohli Against Australia
[ad_1] Home SportsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy: From 2011 To 2020, A Tale Of Two Virat Kohli’s Against Australia In 20 Tests and...
Congress Protests Outside SBI Office In Mumbai Amid Adani Row
[ad_1] Home News IndiaCongress Holds Pan-India Protests, Demands JPC Probe; Uproar In Parliament Over Adani Row The Congress on Monday...
Average Rating