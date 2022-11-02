Shah Rukh Khan Folds Hands And Thanks The Sea of Fans From Balcony, Watch Viral Video on His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today and like every year, his fans didn’t leave any chance to show him how much he means to them. SRK’s fans crowded outside his mansion Mannat in Mumbai since night and celebrated his birthday with full vigour. From bursting crackers, dancing on the roads, and carrying big banners of his name and his popular on-screen characters, the fans were seen expressing how Shah Rukh rules their hearts like no one else in the whole wide world does.Also Read – Dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan That’ll Make You Fall in Love With Him… Phir Se!

Shah Rukh, who loves his fans equally, came out to meet the fans and thank them from his balcony during the wee hours of Wednesday. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of denim, he looked stylish. The superstar brought his youngest kid, AbRam, onto the balcony as he waved to the sea of fans and expressed that he was grateful to them for their love. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s Musical Romantic Drama ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ Turns 25

A video of the superstar going viral on social media from the last night shows him taking a selfie from his balcony with the fans. He folds his hands in humility and bows down in front of the fans in a gesture to give an abundance of thanks for their honour and unmatchable love. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan Ropes in ‘Fauda’ Director to Train Aryan Khan For Debut? Here’s What we Know

CHECK VIRAL VIDEO OF SHAH RUKH KHAN THANKING HIS FANS FROM MANNAT’S BALCONY ON HIS BIRTHDAY:

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The celebrations are going to double up today since YRF has planned to release a massive teaser to mark the superstar’s special day. SRK’s latest film Pathaan is going to release on January 25 next year and today, the makers have planned to finally release the big introductory teaser of his character.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on SRK’s birthday and his movie Pathaan!