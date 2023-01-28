Home

Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praises on Salman Khan, Calls Him GOAT, Fans Hail Their Bromance – Check Viral Tweets

Shah Rukh Khan heaped praises on his Pathaan co-star Salman Khan during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. READ HERE what the superstar has to say about Bhaijaan.



Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan received massive from across the country. The film broke Bollywood’s boycott spell with a monstrous collection of over Rs 200 crore in two days globally. The film not only broke Bollywood’s boycott spell with a monstrous box office collection but also had Salman Khan‘s extended cameo as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. Shah Rukh Khan showered love on his fans and followers through the ‘Ask SRK’ session on Saturday. SRK raved about his friend and co-star Salman Khan while responding to a fan on Twitter.

A fan on Twitter asked Shah Rukh Khan, “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh Khan quickly replied to his tweet and wrote, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN HEAPS PRAISES FOR SALMAN KHAN

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan responded to another fan and called himself a fan of Salman Khan. The tweet read, “@iamsrk #AskSRK amazing Mindblowing Fantabolous Never Seen Before Avtar Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke.” To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S REPLY TO SALMAN KHAN’S FAN GOES VIRAL

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan https://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan was released on the big screen on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-thriller is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Salman Khan was seen in his avatar of the iconic spy Tiger in Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans hailed their chemistry in the film. The film also marked SRK and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

