National

Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Rule This Action Entertainer, Deepika Padukone Flaunts Swag

admin
46Views
Read Time:3 Minute, 27 Second


live

Pathaan Trailer Review: Fans can’t wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s magic on-screen after a hiatus of nine years. Check out the highly-anticipated Pathaan trailer her.

Pathaan Trailer Review Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Rule This Action Entertainer, Deepika Padukone Shows Swag
Pathaan Trailer Review Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Rule This Action Entertainer, Deepika Padukone Shows Swag

Pathaan Trailer Review: The first trailer of Pathaan is here and it features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before role. The Siddharth Anand directorial stars John Abraham as the lead villain and the two make sure to entertain the audience with lots of thrills and chills. Deepika Padukone, who impressed the audience with her hotness in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ introduces herself as a ‘soldier’ in the trailer and aims to join Pathaan in the mission. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana appear also appear in their strong roles. The trailer gives away the story of the film and promises tons of action in the most scenic locations in the world.

Apart from SRK’s action-filled avatar, the trailer of Pathaan features whistle-worthy dialogues. As Shah Rukh is introduced in the trailer, he is heard in the background saying ‘Party Pathaan ke ghar par rakhoge, toh mehmaan-nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega hi. Aur patakhe bhi layega (sic).” Amid all his action scenes, a fleeting moment between him and Deepika totally steals the show. The frame shows SRK flashing his million-dollar flirty smile, the kind of which he’s known for – in all his memorable romantic movies. Here it is:

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan (Photo: YRF)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan (Photo: YRF)

CHECK OUT THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED TRAILER OF PATHAAN HERE:

With Pathaan, YRF has officially announced its first-ever Spy universe which will include the Tiger and the War series. The film is expected to see a cameo from Salman Khan and the reunion of the two superstars is one of the most highly anticipated things about it. Pathaan is slated to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 25. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

‘Jai Hind!’




  • 11:41 AM IST


    Pathaan Trailer Twitter Review: Fans celebrate the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan with a strong villain in John Abraham.



  • 11:15 AM IST


    Pathaan Trailer Review: Full of action, never-seen-before stunts, patriotism, and lots of swag from all the actors including SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.



  • 10:55 AM IST


    Salman Khan in Pathaan Trailer: While the songs have built enough curiosity to watch the trailer, a section of the fans is also waiting to see a glimpse of Salman Khan as Tiger in the trailer. Stay tuned!



  • 10:41 AM IST


    Pathaan Trailer LIVE: A day before the trailer release date, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar took a dig at those threatening a ban against Pathaan’s release. In an interview, he said, “If he (the minister) thinks there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they (should) watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre’s film certification, we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre (sic).”



  • 10:39 AM IST


    Pathaan Trailer LIVE UPDATES: YRF is set to release the trailer of their highly-anticipated movie Pathaan amid all the controversies that the film has created in the last few months.







Published Date: January 10, 2023 10:31 AM IST



Updated Date: January 10, 2023 12:05 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories