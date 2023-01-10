Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Rule This Action Entertainer, Deepika Padukone Flaunts Swag

live

Pathaan Trailer Review: Fans can’t wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s magic on-screen after a hiatus of nine years. Check out the highly-anticipated Pathaan trailer her.

Pathaan Trailer Review Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Rule This Action Entertainer, Deepika Padukone Shows Swag

Pathaan Trailer Review: The first trailer of Pathaan is here and it features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before role. The Siddharth Anand directorial stars John Abraham as the lead villain and the two make sure to entertain the audience with lots of thrills and chills. Deepika Padukone, who impressed the audience with her hotness in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ introduces herself as a ‘soldier’ in the trailer and aims to join Pathaan in the mission. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana appear also appear in their strong roles. The trailer gives away the story of the film and promises tons of action in the most scenic locations in the world.

Apart from SRK’s action-filled avatar, the trailer of Pathaan features whistle-worthy dialogues. As Shah Rukh is introduced in the trailer, he is heard in the background saying ‘Party Pathaan ke ghar par rakhoge, toh mehmaan-nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega hi. Aur patakhe bhi layega (sic).” Amid all his action scenes, a fleeting moment between him and Deepika totally steals the show. The frame shows SRK flashing his million-dollar flirty smile, the kind of which he’s known for – in all his memorable romantic movies. Here it is:

CHECK OUT THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED TRAILER OF PATHAAN HERE:

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

With Pathaan, YRF has officially announced its first-ever Spy universe which will include the Tiger and the War series. The film is expected to see a cameo from Salman Khan and the reunion of the two superstars is one of the most highly anticipated things about it. Pathaan is slated to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 25. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

