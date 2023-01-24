Shah Rukh Khan Makes Fun of Daughter Suhana Khan on Instagram – See Hilarious Comment
- Home
- Entertainment
- Shah Rukh Khan Makes Fun of Daughter Suhana Khan on Instagram – See Hilarious Comment
Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Cute Banter on Instagram Goes Viral. Check SRK’s Hilarious Comment on Suhana’s Gorgeous Pics.
Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan took the internet by storm with her gorgeous pictures from a Dubai event. SRK posted a quirky comment. Taking to Instagram, Suhana posted three pictures, oozing charm, grace and glamour. In the first picture, Suhana rocked a halter-neck black gown. In the second frame, Suhana is seen with her mother Gauri Khan and bestie Shanaya Kapoor. Apart from the black dress, Suhana also looks gorgeous in the pink-coloured bodycon dress. King Khan wrote on Suhana’s pic, “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!” Suhana replied to her father with a thank you comment.
Suhana’s besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also gave her a shout-out for her gorgeous pictures. The daughter of Chunkey Panday wrote, “Pretty girl suzie.” Shanaya Kapoor commented, “My suuuuuuuu.”
In the last few months, Suhana has become the favourite of the Paparazzi. She is now captured at salons, restaurants and film parties at regular basis.
Suhana will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie. Suhana’s rumoured relationship with Agstya has hit the headlines recently.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 4:11 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
It is Sad That We Were Not Consulted Before The Formation Of Oversight Committee: Bajrang Punia
[ad_1] Home SportsIt’s Sad That We Were Not Consulted Before The Formation Of Oversight Committee: Bajrang Punia The Indian wrestlers...
Delhi Mayor Election Postponed Again Amid Ruckus In Assembly
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi Mayor Election Postponed Again Amid Ruckus In Assembly | Video Elections for the Delhi Mayor on...
4 Tips to Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Apart From Strict Diet
[ad_1] Home HealthDiabetes Management: 4 Tips to Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Apart From Strict Diet Diabetes Management: All of...
Shubman Gill Equals Pakistans Babar Azam For Most Runs In 3-Match Bilateral Series
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Equals Pakistan’s Babar Azam For Most Runs In 3-Match Bilateral Series...
Apply For 37,000 Posts, Earn Salary Upto ₹4.80 Lakh. Deets Here
[ad_1] Home EducationUP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply For 37,000 Posts, Earn Salary Upto ₹4.80 Lakh. Deets Here UP POLICE...
6 Lifestyle Changes to Keep Yourself Healthier in 2023
[ad_1] Home Lifestyle6 Lifestyle Changes to Keep Yourself Healthier in 2023 We've already reached the end of January, and if...
Average Rating