Shah Rukh Khan Monster Blockbuster Crosses Rs 300 Crore Gross Worldwide

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3: The high-octane action drama has emerged as a historic hit as it clocked another century. Check detailed report

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Monster Blockbuster Crosses Rs 300 Crore Gross Worldwide

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has come as a blessing to Bollywood. King Khan is back with this Siddharth Anand’s actioner. His roar cannot be ignored as Pathaan has collected Rs 300 crore gross worldwide as per entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala. The high-octane action drama has emerged as a historic hit as it clocked another century plus day and registered Rs. 100 crore gross on Day 3, taking the total worldwide collection to an astronomical Rs. 300 crore gross.

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2023

Pathaan is simply ripping apart the box office on the third day of its run. The first two days saw record single-day collections but those were helped by the craze and Republic Day holiday on the second day, but the extraordinary hold on the third day (January 27) confirmed that the film is a blockbuster.

Pathaan will see a big jump on the weekend and the film might cross 400 crore collections by the end of the day. Now, to break another coveted record, the film will have to hit the Rs 400 crore mark. No easy feat but something that only the King can achieve. It is going to be some interesting next few days. For now, let’s wait for Monday figures.

