Shah Rukh Khan Pens Emotional Message on PM Narendra Modis Mother Heerabens Demise

Shah Rukh Khan recently penned an emotional message on PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben’s demise.

SRK Pens Emotional on PM Modi’s Mother’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan recently offered his heartfelt condolences on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben’s demise. PM Modi’s mother passed away on Friday, December 30. Heeraben was admitted in hospital two days ago. The Prime Minister also wrote a heart melting tribute to his mother on social media. He described his mother as a “pillar of his life”. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Vivek Agnihotri were among the first ones to offer their condolences. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also penned an emotional message dedicated to PM Modi.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2022

SHAH RUKH KHAN AND SALMAN KHAN PEN EMOTIONAL MESAAGE ON PM MODI’S MOTHER HEERABEN’S DEMISE

Shah Rukh captioned his post as, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.” Tiger 3 actor and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan also paid respects to the Prime Minister’s late mother. He wrote in his tweet, “Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than loosing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need ..@narendramodi.”

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN AND OTHER BOLLYWOOD CELEBS’ TWEETS ON HEERABEN’S DEMISE:

Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than loosing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need .. @narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for the passing away of his beloved mother Smt.Heeraben Modi.Nothing in world is more priceless than a mother’s love.May this difficult time give strength to the family.May her soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 30, 2022

The loss of a parent is always heartbreaking and never easy.

Sending you our sincere prayers and wishes during this tough time @narendramodi ji.

May she rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and his family on the sad demise of his beloved mother Smt. Heeraben Modi. Loss of a parent is irreplaceable.. May her soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 30, 2022

Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 30, 2022

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother on Friday in Gandhinagar. May the departed soul rest in peace!

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.



