Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah at Mecca Post Dunki Shoot Wrap up in Saudi Arabia







Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah Post Dunki Shoot Wrap-up: Shah Rukh Khan had recently announced his Dunki shoot wrap-up in Saudi Arabia. The actor had thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for the warm hospitality during the shoot of the Atlee directorial. Now a series of pictures of the actor performing Umrah at in the holy city of Mecca are breaking the internet. Shah Rukh dons a white garment while performing the ritual. The Pathaan actor was showered with heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis by netizens.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca (the holiest city for Muslims, located in the Hejazi region of Saudi Arabia) that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj “pilgrimage”), which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

As a gratitude note for the hospitality SRK wrote on Wednesday, “here’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.” Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan releasing on January 25, 2023, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan. For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.









