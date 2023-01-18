Home

Shah Rukh Khan Praises John Abraham Amid Rift Rumours: ‘Deep Respect For Him’

Shah Rukh Khan recently praised John Abraham in a recent interview amid rift rumours with the Pathaan actor.

SRK Praises John Abraham Amid Rift Rumours: Shah Rukh Khan has finally put an end to the rift rumours with his Pathaan co-star John Abraham. It was being speculated earlier that John was unhappy with his part in the film. As he did not speak much about SRK at a recent press conference, the rumour mills got to work. In-spite of Shah Rukh wishing John on his birthday, netizens were wondering if the latter was miffed by YRF. Now, in a recent interview King Khan heaped praise on his on-screen rival and called him a ‘gentle giant’. This is the first time the duo is sharing screen space and movie buffs are all pumped up for the adrenaline rush.

SRK SAYS HE HAS DEEP RESPECT FOR JOHN ABRAHAM

As reported by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh said, “I met him many times when he was doing a film or we wanting to do a film together and this happened per chance. I was very keen he does it and he was kind enough to do a role where he is really a bad guy. He is a top star. He has his own franchises happening and he has got these really cool action films happening and to decide to take on a film where he is a bad guy, you know, so takes a lot of guts.” He further added, “Takes a lot of confidence in your own self, especially when I see in the Hindi film scenario. Heroes don’t play bad guys. I’d love to play a bad guy. I gained deep respect for him.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN CALLS JOHN ABRAHAM ‘GENTLE GIANT’

The Pathaan actor also revealed, “It was nice working with him and all so I realised he is a gentle giant. You know when we were doing action and everything. He says…he called me a national treasure and said, ‘I will not hurt you.’ I said you can, it’s ok. He is very shy and I had to do a lot of convincing to tell him it’s ok, you can punch me and I won’t get hurt. I think he is so proficient in action. He really helped me look nice you know, in body language. It was very kind of him. I think when you are doing a film with a co-star like John, there is a lot to learn from him. Being the star that he is and the respect that he has for me.” Shah Rukh also told, “I hope when Pathaan comes out, one of the most liked characters, genuinely is John’s. I really wish it because it takes a lot of guts to do what he has done as an actor and as a star.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. The film releases on January 25, 2023. For more updates on Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.



