Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Excitement on Playing an Action Hero After 32 Years

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan recently shared about his excitement on playing an action hero after 32 years in his upcoming spy-thriller.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his mega-release Pathaan that is creating all the hype globally. The film is considered to be one of the most awaited releases of 2023 and fans are once again elated to witness the magic of SRK on-screen. However, this time the actor won’t be playing a romantic lead but an Indian spy agent. After four long years Shah Rukh is returning to the big-screen with Pathaan. In an interview released by Yash Raj Films, he reveals that he is realising his 32-year-long dream of being an out and out action hero. The viral clip is being hailed by netizens and has only added to the excitement and craze for the upcoming action-thriller.

SRK REVEALS HE ALWAYS WANTED TO BE AN ACTION HERO

In the video SRK says, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ, and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good, sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true.” He further adds about his character that, “Pathaan is an easy guy, doing lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN HEAPS PRAISE ON DEEPIKA PADUKONE

SRK is teaming up with Deepika Padukone once again in Pathaan. The duo has earlier given epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. About Deepika’s impact in the Sidharth Anand directorial, Shah Rukh says, “You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she’s tough enough to do that too. That kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It’s a quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.”

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL INTERVIEW HERE :

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. YRF’s adrenaline pumping adventure, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The hype around espionage actioner is unprecedented. The two songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!






