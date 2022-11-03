Thursday, November 3, 2022
National

Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans With His Energetic Dance Moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya, Watch Viral Clip From Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is known as Bollywood’s Badshah, King Khan, King of Romance, etc. for a reason and because he brings smiles to million of faces with his charismatic, energetic, and full-of-life personality. On his 57th birthday, i.e. November 2, Shah Rukh Khan entertained his fans as he grooved to the hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya on stage. After launching the teaser of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan visited St. Andrews College in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday marked by his fans as SRK Day. Several videos of Shah Rukh Khan are circulating on the internet where the handsome hunk is seen melting the hearts of the audience with his energetic dance moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya.Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan Opens His Arms, Thanks ‘Sea of Love’ Outside Mannat – Watch Video

For his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a white t-shirt, and white denims paired with a black denim jacket that had Pathaan written on the back. SRK called most of his fans on stage and interacted with them as they cheered for him and sang the song along. The superstar also had a cake-cutting ceremony at the college which had SRK written on it. Also Read – Shahrukh Khan Shares A beautiful Bond With His Children, Take A Look At Cute Moments Of King Khan With His Kids

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s viral dance video on Chaiyya Chaiyya

Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan Shares Precious Childhood Memory to Wish ‘Best Friend’

Talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the screen with a bang on January 25, 2023. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.





