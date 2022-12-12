Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Ahead of Pathaan Release But We Bet You Cant Really Spot Him

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi For Mata Ke Darshan Ahead of Pathaan Release, Can You Spot Him in This Viral Video?

Shah Rukh Khan At Vaishno Devi Video: Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has been visiting sacred places ahead of a long-awaited film Pathaan. After performing Umrah in Mecca, SRK visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. As per the local news agency, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Katra first and then started his journey to the shrine. A video of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media that that SRK has visited the Vaishno Devi Temple. The report further stated that Shah Rukh Khan first visited Katra and took some rest in a hotel. He reached Vaishno Devi temple around 12 am. In the pictures and videos, we cannot see Shah Rukh Khan’s face as he has fully covered himself with a black hoodie and pants.

Watch the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan from Vaishno Devi here:

Exclusive – Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Maa Vaishno Devi to seek blessings. Jai Mata Di ! #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/oL20574E9w — Shah Rukh Khan Fc – Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) December 12, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan at jammu

Kashmir at last night on 11 PM.

Maa Vaishno Devi temple pray for good luck & best for #Pathaan 🙏#ShahRukhKhan #BesharamRang Jai Maa Vaishno Devi 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YzHIYRaTpz — srk lover vishal (@srk_lovervishal) December 12, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan fans (SRKians) got emotional after the actor paid visit to Vaishno Devi. A user rote, ” SRK, the greatest ever secular man to have existed. He did follow his religion by doing umrah few days ago and now he has reached one of the most sacred hindu temple to seek blessings.” Another wrote, “Only a true Indian can respect every religion. 🇮🇳💙 The most secular Star in the world 🌍✨☺️ Pride of India Shah Rukh Khan.♥️🇮🇳 Today @iamsrk sir visiting Shree Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu & Kashmir.✨💙🙏”. The third fan said, “1st.. Mecca,, Now.. Vaishno Devi Temple 🙏 This Iss Shah Rukh Khan,, There Is Literally Zero Reason Hate To @iamsrk ❤️🙏 Bs Iss Insan Se Pyaar hi kar sakate ho,,❤️ Garv Se Kahta Hu Mai Shah Rukh Khan Ka Bhakt Hu Fan Hu, 🙏❤️”.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty have visited Vaishno Devi Temple. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan have visited this sacred temple before a film release.

Pathaan featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will release on January 25, The first song of the film is all set to release on December 12, Monday.



